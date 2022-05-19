There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today.
I am too sick to go on the air.
8 thoughts on “No broadcast today”
Dear brother and teacher, please feel better soon.
hope you kick it to the curb soon Brother
best wishes
Hope you’re feeling better soon, Henry.
be well soon
Get well soon. Thank you for your knowledge brother.
I ain’t no prophet or nothing, but a few days after the dirt storm someone said (and of course I don’t remember who) that this Thursday we may have another.
Now, the wind is not what is/was prescribed, and is later in the day.
Dust rising up and starting to look like the same shit.
Myself, I’ve no idea
Wanted it to be archived.
Never materialized, which is good.
Farmer’s are in the fields now, and we’re short on rain.
I can see about ten miles from here and it wasn’t looking good when 30+ winds started stirring things up just before dark.
Wishing you better health soon my friend