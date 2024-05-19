Pope Francis Demands Biden Keeps US Border Wide Open: “It’s the Christian Thing To Do”

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Pope Francis has called on the Biden regime to keep the US southern border with Mexico “wide open” because “it’s the Christian thing to do”.

In an discussion with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, the Pontiff sat down to give the first-ever inteview with an American TV network.

In a clip released ahead of the interview’s release, O’Donnell asks Francis what he thinks of efforts to secure the US southern border and prevent illegals from flooding the U.S.

Infowars.com reports: “I grew up in Texas, and I don’t know if you’ve heard, but the State of Texas is attempting to shut down a Catholic charity on the border of Mexico that offers undocumented migrants humanitarian assistance. What do you think of that?”

“That is madness,” Pope Francis replies. “Sheer madness. To close the border and leave them there—that is madness.

“The Migrant has to be received. Thereafter you decide how to deal with them. Maybe you have to send them back, I don’t know, but each case ought to be considered humanely.”

Religious charities, including Catholic charities, have come in for significant criticism for their part in the US migrant crisis. They have been accused not just of providing shelter and aid for migrants, but of actively trafficking them across the border and within the US. Catholic groups have hit back by claiming they are receiving “threats” as a result of a “far-right anti-migrant campaign.”