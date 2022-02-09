Solo Mom Forces Illinois School Board Tyrants To Rescind Mask Mandate W/ Surety Bond Claim





K-A

February 9th, 2022.

Ken Adachi Note: (Video posted Jan. 19, 2022)

After watching a SGT Report, Anne (upper left) called Miki Klann (upper right) and said ‘We need to do something with Surety Bonds’ and formed a website called BondsForTheWin.com. Violet (lower center), mom of a 16 year old autistic boy, worked with Anne to set up the strategy and paperwork to take down the well-bribed Marxist School District Tyrants playing Commie Commissar with the parents and children of what I believe is the Bethalto Community Unit School District 8 in Bethalto, Madison County, Illinois. If my suspicion is correct, then you can find more info about the female Superintendent and the male Assistant Superintendent at this website ~ https://www.bethalto.org/central-office-staff.html

Please be sure to READ ALL of the info presented below. This is a FABULOUS story of a David v. Goliath that every school child in America should know about. These women are TRUE patriots and deserve our DEEPEST thanks for setting such a STUNNING example!.

From ‘Bonds For The Win” website:

Learn More Here: www.BondsForTheWin.com

Get Updates Here: https://t.me/bondsforthewin

Surety Bonds are required for every elected and appointed official throughout the United States – including, but not limited to State School Boards, Districts, Mayors, Sheriffs, and County Officials.

We have made HUGE progress in Illinois! Check out how this single mom protected her 16 year old, autistic son by simply filing a claim against her superintendent’s Surety Bond.

A mother named Violet with a 16-year-old boy who has autism begged the schools to let her son have an exemption. They refused. When forced to wear the masks he became distraught and he harmed himself so badly that he had to be hospitalized in a mental institution. Violet obtained the bond for the superintendent of her school district. Turns out – The superintendent was carrying a $4 million liability per bond claim!!

So next Violet served the superintendent with a letter of intent to file a CLAIM against her bond if she DIDN’T pull back the mask mandates, admit she was wrong, and RESIGN within five days. The superintendent did NOTHING. After Day 6, Violet filed the claim against her at the bond company.The very next day we have a recording from the lawyers who represent the district explaining that they have to get rid of the masks, all state and federal funding is BLOCKED, and the superintendent is ON HER OWN with regard to the $4 million claim!!! They also put out a request for parent volunteers to substitute for teachers because their funding is CEASED due to an OPEN claim against them.

