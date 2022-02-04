‘Surge & Contain’ strategy by Ottawa police – Press Conference

Feb 4, 2022 • Ottawa Police Service Implements Increased Measures to Protect Downtown Neighbourhoods The Ottawa Police Service and its partners are implementing a surge and contain strategy in Ottawa’s downtown neighbourhoods to further protect neighbourhoods, restore order and prevent unlawful activity. In connection with ongoing demonstrations, Ottawa’s downtown residents and businesses continue to be severely impacted by unlawful acts, including harassment, mischief, hate crimes, and noise violations. We know that additional demonstrators are coming, and we are significantly increasing our policing resources to respond. To prevent and reduce the impacts of demonstrators entering the downtown core, and to improve neighbourhood safety, the Ottawa Police Service is implementing the following measures – effective immediately Major deployment of police officers in the downtown neighbourhoods: There will be approximately 150 additional uniformed and non-uniformed officers dedicated to only patrolling and addressing unlawful and threatening conduct in the most impacted neighbourhoods including Centretown, Sandy Hill, Lowertown and the Byward Market. This includes working with City and NCR officials to prevent unlawful and unsafe use of public space by demonstrators. Expand and harden the perimeter of the demonstration red zone: The Ottawa Police Service and the City of Ottawa will be utilizing concrete and heavy equipment barricades to create no-access roadways throughout the downtown core. The City of Ottawa will be releasing a map of impacted roads later today. Protestor vehicles will be directed to designated parking zones outside of the downtown core. Illegal parking by demonstrators will result in by-law enforcement, removal and impound. If necessary, interprovincial bridges, highway off-ramps and/or roads will be closed. Enforcement directives: The surge of police officers will result in enforcement to restore public safety. This includes increased investigation enforcement and charges for all criminal acts related to hate, harassment, assaults (including spitting), intimidation, and mischief. Enhanced intelligence operations and investigations: National, provincial and local intelligence agencies have increased efforts to identify and target protestors who are funding/supporting/enabling unlawful and harmful activity by protestors. Investigative evidence-gathering teams are collecting financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status, and other related evidence that will be used in criminal prosecutions. Every unlawful act, including traffic violations, will be fully pursued regardless of origin. The primary focus of each of these measures will be on the unlawful behaviour connected to the ongoing demonstrations (including parallel and counter-demonstrations). We strongly urge all demonstrators and those engaging with demonstrators to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully. The hatred, violence, and illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week are unacceptable in any circumstance. The Ottawa Police Service and the City of Ottawa are bringing significantly greater resources to restore order, hold offenders to account and protect our neighbourhoods. The current occupation of the Parliamentary Precinct remains unresolved despite significant success in reducing the number of trucks/demonstrators while preventing riots, injuries and death. We take no solace in these operational successes. The demonstrators in this red zone area remain highly organized, well-funded, and extremely committed to resisting efforts to end the demonstration safely. This remains a very volatile and very dangerous demonstration. The Ottawa Police Service continues to work with the national security agencies, the RCMP, the OPP and other police agencies. We are also working with all three levels of government, to affect a safe, timely and lawful end to this unlawful and unacceptably dangerous demonstration. Public safety remains paramount as does our commitment to work with all levels of government and all parts of civil society to bring this demonstration to an end.
11 thoughts on “‘Surge & Contain’ strategy by Ottawa police – Press Conference”
Pigs, you’re all the same the world over!! No doubt, you’ve got some paid agitators among your pig ranks; probably some FBI, too!
Canadians, keep standing your ground, and bring out the big guns.
And so the crackdown begins with a divide and conquer strategy and non-uniformed (aka agent provocateurs/counter-intel units) police.
Surge and contain, Shock and Awe, they always have names for their underhanded B.S.
What do all those ribbons mean pig? Which one is for shooting someone in the back?
What do all those ribbons mean pig? Which one is for shooting someone in the back?
Scripted questions and scripted answers. No alternative media present. Ha!! And concerning Canadian police and military this could be the moment we’ll see who’s standin’ where.
.
Theft?
GoFundMe permanently shuts down Freedom Convoy campaign, refuses to pass on millions in raised funds:
https://reclaimthenet.org/gofundme-permanently-shuts-down-freedom-convoy-campaign/
.
That’s effed up
I hope these mthrfker’s fall hard!
And they’re donating it to “charities”. We all know what “charities” are. You know, “philanthropy”. shylocks who use it for money laundering, tax evasion and deceiving idiots who believe in their “good intentions”.
Watching how this is happening, I’m really thankful I found you all here. Divide and conquer. I hope the truckers were smart enough to see this coming. They have to be. Although the donations at their new donation platform, givesendgo, are now doubling, it will get really messy for gofundme. The truckers will double their money, but will be even more heavily smeared by msm for using a platform that supports ” terrorist” groups. Is Proud Boys a terrorist group?
No one rules
If no one obeys
Guess it would be time to take the fight to them see how they like it