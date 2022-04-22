The Sorry State of the Biden Border – and How It Looks to Get Even Worse

US Incorporated – by Allan Wall

The Biden Border Rush continues.

Let’s look at some statistics to see just how bad the situation is.

MARCH

On April 15, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported their stats for the month of March in a court filing.

The agency reported encountering 221,303 migrants.

That’s an increase of 33.4% over the previous month in which 165,894 were encountered.

It’s also an increase of 28% over March of 2021. In that month, 173,277 were encountered. A year before that, when Trump was still president, the figure was 34,460. That’s quite an increase.

The March 2022 figure is also higher than last year’s busiest month, when 213,953 migrants were encountered in July.

So what happened to these 221,303 encountered migrants? Of that total, 123,304 were removed – 109,549 of whom under the authority of Title 42. On the other hand, 80,127 were released into the United States.

APRIL

According to Fox News, “border officials have frequently been encountering between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants a day,” since the beginning of April.

TITLE 42

Title 42 is a public health law used to great effect by the Trump administration to keep illegals out of the U.S. on the grounds that they might have COVID.

The Biden administration has announced it will end the application of Title 42 on May 23rd.

But according to Bill Melugin, who has done excellent and much-needed border reporting, Title 42 is now mostly being used only on Mexicans, but is not applied to migrants from the Northern Triangle countries (Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras).

According to this report, Northern Triangle detainees are processed under Title 8/expedited removal. But if these detainees claim fear, they are released with a “Notice to Appear (NTA).”

NEW: The president of the Border Patrol union tells me BP has already stopped enforcing Title 42 on migrants from Northern Triangle countries (Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador) and is instead processing them via Title 8/expedited removal, but if they claim fear, released w/ NTA. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 20, 2022

SINCE BIDEN ASSUMED THE PRESIDENCY

Biden has been president since January 20, 2021, and his administration has exhibited a radical change in border policy.

Andrew R. Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies revealed some disturbing statistics in an article published this week.

According to Arthur,

“…[T]he Southwest border has been in an unprecedented state of chaos under Biden.”

That’s for sure.

“…[S]ince the beginning of February 2021 (Biden’s first full month in office), CBP [Customs and Border Protection] has encountered nearly 2.5 million aliens who have entered illegally or without proper documents at the U.S.-Mexico line. Of those nearly 2.5 million aliens, about 1.356 million have been expelled under Title 42. That still leaves more than 1.124 million who have been processed under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) since February 2021.”

“Under section 235 of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act], DHS is supposed to detain all illegal migrants and aliens seeking admission who are not clearly admissible, but through the end of March, the Biden administration has released 836,225 of them.”

These are big numbers. But what do they really mean? To what can you compare them? Well, Arthur has some comparisons.

“…[T]he number of illegal migrants the Biden administration has released into the United States is greater than the population of Seattle (787,995) or Denver (760,049).”

Besides the released detainees, Arthur takes into account unaccompanied alien children who are placed with a “sponsor” and 620,000 estimated “got-aways” who were never apprehended by Border Patrol, and concludes that “the total number of illegal migrants who have reached the interior since Biden became president stands at more than 1.6 million.”

Then Arthur provides this concrete analogy:

“If those aliens were a city, it would be the sixth-largest in the United States, exceeding the population of San Antonio (1,598,964) and Philadelphia (1,585,480)….”

Looking at the entire population of the country, Arthur points this out:

“Consider this, however: Those 1.6 million aliens, who will be living in the United States indefinitely (if not forever), represent about .5 percent of the total current U.S. population (334.5 million), they each exceed the tight admission caps in the INA, and they all arrived since Inauguration Day.”

CONCLUSION

This is not an accident, nor is it incompetence.

The Biden administration’s border policy is intentionally flooding the country with illegal aliens for political purposes. What other explanation is there?

