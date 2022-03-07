13 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 7, 2022

    1. You are absolutely right.
      My sincere apologies to all red bricks all over the world for comparing them to something as useless as tits on a monk.

      Reply

  4. Trying to stay calm today for hearts sake. This f*ckin News!! Its hard to believe they are this far out of control!!!! Get ready to fight!!!! BOR’s!!!!

    Reply

    1. I think he would be able to articulate himself and understand everything he is talking about if read our site and listened to our broadcasts.

      Reply

    2. Dont know.. Its a crazy NO FAUCI!!!! NO MORE PUSH TO HURRY AND GET VAXXED!!?! No new variants???!! JUST THE NUKRAINE!!!! NOT EVEN ANY SCHOOL SHOOTINGS!!! WTF!!!!!

      Reply

    3. I heard the interview the other day.
      I see you found a good edited version.
      I think he’s a young man pointed in the proper direction.
      Real, and sincere compared to the super hero wrist cuff guy a few articles back.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*