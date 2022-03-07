Buttigieg Tells Americans to Buy Electric Vehicles to Save Money on Gas – Average Cost of EV is Over $55,000

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Biden Regime is pushing their Marxist ‘green’ agenda as gas prices soar.

The national average for gas just topped $4 a gallon in the US with places like California paying nearly $6.

The price of a barrel of Brent Crude oil reached $130 on Monday – the highest price in 13 years since Obama was in office.

This is all by design.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris on Monday delivered remarks on providing ‘clean’ transportation to America.

Buttigieg, the small town mayor who has no idea what he’s doing, told rural Americans to buy electric vehicles to save money on gas.

Are you a single mom struggling to take care of children? Are you living paycheck to paycheck? No problem! Buttigieg wants you to throw down $55,000 for a new EV!

Clean transportation can bring significant cost savings for the American people as well,” Buttigieg said on Monday. “…People from rural, to suburban to urban communities can all benefit.”

VIDEO:

Pete Buttigieg wants people to simply buy an electric car so they don't have to worry about rising gas prices. pic.twitter.com/VBcIfRotvE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 7, 2022

