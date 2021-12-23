We had family show up unexpectedly so there will be no broadcast today.
See you on Monday. Everybody have the best Christmas you can.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
We had family show up unexpectedly so there will be no broadcast today.
See you on Monday. Everybody have the best Christmas you can.
16 thoughts on “Trencher Alert: No broadcast today”
You to brother.
Thanks Henry, you too brother!
Merry Christmas Henry, Laura and family.
I hope you all have a great one !
Thank you, Henry. I hope you all really enjoy every moment of your time together, while I join you all in spirit from here, with WFTT in my ears. If you’re playing cards, may you pull the Ace! You got the Ace!
Dear Henry and Laura. Merry Christmas. Oh man, you have no idea how valued you are. A life-raft in a tidal wave. Just want to say I love you. Here are some songs I like, for you and The Trenchers. I hope others will add songs for a Trencher Christmas Concert.
Bill of Rights Forever, With A Lot Of Love Mixed In,
galen
Billy Holiday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDlKb2cBAqU
.
Linda Ronstadt:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XakQ0l25hn0
.
Chip Taylor:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCuoNGMzUlI
.
John Prine:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD9yTAFLaSM&ab_channel=85points85
.
Love this version. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Pyz5dclskKo&pp=QAFIAQ%3D%3D
Here is the original https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Bmx–WjeN7o
Thanks, Misty. And sweet, that that young girl found a creative way to overcome her challenges. I hate the demons who gave her autism.
.
The concert continues. Foxy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nr_3MvtSgDE
.
Merry Christmas, Henry, Laura, and family. As with last year, this Thanksgiving and Christmas times have been wonderful for us. Blessings!
Enjoy your family, that’s always the best gift. https://www.gulfcounty.news/uploads/original/20210319-132335-f02af074-90b7-459f-aba4-920498da1923-charliebrownxmas.jpg
Have a merry Christmas!
Family time is “beautiful, so beautiful”, as my dad would say. Enjoy your family and thank you for fttwr, I’m happy to be in such good company!
whether you believe in god n Jesus or not.. this time of year IS about family. whether you like it or not.. Family is all we have and in that.. I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas. it’s going to get harder to gather. enjoy each other while we can.