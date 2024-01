UNDERGROUND TUNNEL NETWORK UNCOVERED IN NEW YORK Child size mattresses and tunnels were uncovered under a Jewish synagogue in NY. Tunnels and underground facilities are commonly used when trafficking children, adrenochrome harvesting, and baby farming. Arrests have been made.

UNDERGROUND TUNNEL NETWORK UNCOVERED IN NEW YORK Child size mattresses and tunnels were uncovered under a Jewish synagogue in NY. Tunnels and underground facilities are commonly used when trafficking children, adrenochrome harvesting, and baby farming. Arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/EfPefl4aMz — Redpill Drifter (@RedpillDrifter) January 9, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet