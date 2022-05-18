USS Harry S Truman Will Be Under NATO Control During May Exercises in Europe

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

NATO is conducting vigilance activity NEPTUNE SHIELD 2022 (NESH22), from May 17 to 31.

During the exercise the USS Harry S. Truman Aircraft Carrier will be under the command of and control of NATO.

The @USSHARRYSTRUMAN is under the command and control of @NATO and will interact with 19 Allies at sea, in the air, and on land, all while utilizing space and cyber capabilities.

JFCNaples reported:

NATO is conducting vigilance activity NEPTUNE SHIELD 2022 (NESH22), which integrates high-end maritime expeditionary strike capabilities of Sea, Air and Land assets. The activities will take place in the Baltic, Adriatic and Mediterranean Seas, from 17-31 May.

In support of Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum and Allied Joint Force Command Naples, NESH 22 is the execution phase of a long series of activities known as Project Neptune, conceptualized in 2020…

…During NESH 22, we will conduct the handover of command and control of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) and the Combined Task Force 61/2, which includes the USS Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and the 22d Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) from SIXTHFLT to STRIKFORNATO and the wider Alliance.

General Tod D. Wolters, Commander, Supreme Allied Command Europe (SACEUR) looks forward to the execution of NESH22 by referring to it as an establishment of the unity that NATO strives for throughout the Alliance. Gen. Wolters adds, “Vigilance activities like NESH22 strengthen our ability to seamlessly integrate maritime strike capabilities to support deterrence and defence. We continue to do everything necessary to shield the Alliance.”