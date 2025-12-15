Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump's pick for US Anti-Semitism Czar, says the State Department is going to "have a whole division" dedicated to battling "anti-Semitism on the internet" and pushing social media to do "better on algorithms."
One thought on "Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump's pick for US Anti-Semitism Czar, says the State Department is going to "have a whole division" dedicated to battling "anti-Semitism on the internet" and pushing social media to do "better on algorithms.""
They’re going full-court press. Solstice approaches with the “returning of the light.” Will it give us enough light to afford the courage to pull ourselves out from under evil?
Anyone else reeling from the events of the last few days? It’s like we’ve gone deeper into hell. Is hell really bottomless? Apparently it is.
Messin’ up the holidays, likely high on their agenda. Can’t have love flowing, people bonding, strong hearts speaking truth. Too many knowing the truth might just convince them many of us are not able to be controlled. We are free to think, speak, and act, according to our own will, as long as we don’t infringe on anyone else’s rights. Too damn simple.
So keep trying to tell us what we can or cannot say, or that we can’t call a spade a spade; keep trying to convince us that what our eyes see is only what you say they see; and keep dreamin’ that we’d EVER surrender our birthright of personal sovereign liberty. Yeah, you’ve got all the air-time and most of the money, and the fancy words and comings and goings, but we have minds, hearts, souls, and grit that won’t sell out freedom.
