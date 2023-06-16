WEF’s Terrifying New Mission: Calls for AI to Write ‘Unifying New Bible,’ Create Religions ‘That Are Actually Correct’ by Jim Baker

The World Economic Forum has once again faced backlash from conservatives and Christians, as senior advisor Yuval Noah Harari recently proposed the concept of an AI-generated “new bible” to establish unified and “correct” religions.

This idea has raised concerns among Christians, who were already apprehensive about the preservation of faith and the unique human connection to the Bible amidst rapid technological progress.

Harari, an author and prominent figure at the World Economic Forum, contended that AI possesses the capacity to generate new ideas, distinguishing it from previous technological advancements — such as the printing press or broadcasting media.

According to a report from Slay News, Harari explained AI’s role in writing a new bible.

“It’s the first technology ever that can create new ideas. You know, the printing press, radio, television, they broadcast, they spread the ideas created by the human brain, by the human mind,” he said during a forum called “A.I. & The Future of Humanity.”

“They cannot create a new idea.”

“You know, [Johannes] Gutenberg printed the Bible in the middle of the 15th century; the printing press printed as many copies of the Bible as Gutenberg instructed it, but it did not create a single new page,” he continued.

candidly expressed the ultimate goal of the globalist agenda for the Bible: “AI can create new ideas; [it] can even write a new bible.”

He further elaborated, “Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a non-human entity. In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct … just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an AI. That could be a reality in a few years.”

Christians would argue that they already possess a book written by a non-human entity with superior intelligence. The Bible’s stated author is the Creator of the universe.

Harari and his fellow globalists, on the other hand, seek a more contemporary approach. He suggested that AI could write a new bible or other religious texts, offering the prospect of religions aligned with globalism and presumably more receptive to modern perspectives on sexuality and gender. This is not the first time he has expressed disdain for Scripture, calling it an ancient predecessor to “fake news.”

Harari also highlighted the potential of AI to manipulate language and storytelling, suggesting it has the ability to influence society without resorting to direct physical force.

Christian critics, however, emphasize the divine authorship of the Bible and the personal connection between individuals and their faith.

They argue that the Bible has withstood the test of time, containing centuries of accumulated wisdom and spiritual insights.

Faith is regarded as a deeply personal and profound experience rooted in the human pursuit of meaning and a relationship with the one true God.

Christians caution against reducing religious teachings to mere information that can be manipulated or replaced by AI, firmly believing that the Bible is inspired by the Creator of the universe and cannot be rewritten by anyone or replicated by artificial intelligence.

As the world grapples with the rapid advancement of technology, Christians urge caution and discernment in integrating AI into matters of faith. They advocate for preserving the integrity and authority of religious texts and traditions.

Simultaneously, globalists at the WEF, represented by figures like Harari, seek to dismantle what they perceive as antiquated traditions in favor of more progressive and inclusive ideas.

The battle over this issue is expected to intensify over time.

