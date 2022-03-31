White House: ‘Early’ Trans Surgeries, Hormones Are ‘Crucial’ For Kids, Teens Who Identify As Trans

“Early” transgender surgeries, hormone treatment, and affirmations are “crucial” for the health of kids and teens who identify as transgender and nonbinary, President Joe Biden’s administration said in messaging released Thursday.

The White House flagged a resource from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health on “Transgender Day of Visibility” intended to “inform parents and guardians, educators, and other persons supporting children and adolescents with information on what is gender-affirming care and why it is important to transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive young people’s well-being.”

Gender-affirming care is a phrase used by transgender activists and media to mask the more grisly sounding transgender top and bottom surgeries, including removing a biological women’s breasts, removing a biological man’s genitals, sculpting a fake penis on a biological woman, facial feminization or facial masculinization, and more.

Social affirmation, puberty blockers, and hormones also fall under the “gender-affirming care” umbrella.

Commentators, lawmakers, people who identify as transgender, and people who formerly attempted transitions have expressed grave concerns about encouraging children or young people to explore transitions of any kind.

“Gender-affirming care is a supportive form of healthcare,” the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health sheet says. “It consists of an array of services that may include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and nonbinary people.”

“For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early gender- affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system,” the White House messaging says. Transgender surgeries, hormones, and affirmations are important, the White House claimed, because these procedures have been “shown to increase positive outcomes for transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents” “Gender-affirming care is patient-centered and treats individuals holistically, aligning their outward, physical traits with their gender identity,” the White House messaging sheet continued. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Wire. The messaging comes amidst national controversy over whether children should be able to obtain such procedures. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has drawn heavy fire for calling transgender treatments for children “child abuse.” On “DeTrans Awareness Day” in early March, people who formerly began gender transition procedures flooded social media with their de-transition stories, sharing stories of depression, anxiety, and fear. Twitter users who spoke out said that they began taking testosterone as soon as they turned 18. These users, many of whom are biological women, described how they did not feel that they “fit in” in high school or middle school and sought to find answers on the internet. “I started taking testosterone at 18 because i was tired of not fitting in with other girls so thought i’d make a better man instead,” user Allie tweeted. “An autism diagnosis later and it all makes sense now.” Allie, who does not use her last name to preserve her privacy, told The Daily Wire at the time that “there’s a big problem right now with how hormonal therapy is being given as a rushed treatment for gender dysphoria in young people.” That hormonal therapy “takes precedence over explorative therapy that might help dysphoric people understand why they want to be the opposite sex,” she added. Detransitioner Michelle, a biological woman who told The Daily Wire that she sought to transition to a man, shared that she began transitioning in 2010 at age 22 and detransitioned in 2020. “I grew up as a tomboy who didn’t fit in,” Michelle tweeted. “I was keenly aware of this by the time I was 7. I was too loud, too bossy, too impulsive, too emotional. The girls I made friends with felt conditional, like they would leave me the moment I did something wrong (and they did).” https://twitter.com/somenuancepls/status/1502702415979724808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1502702415979724808%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailywire.com%2Fnews%2Fwhite-house-early-trans-surgeries-hormones-are-crucial-for-kids-teens-who-identify-as-trans

“For years, I struggled with this,” Michelle continued. “I might have been set in my ways, but I certainly wasn’t mean. I had no idea why it felt like so many people just immediately didn’t like me. My parents enrolled me in social skills group therapy when I was 10.”

Michelle said she began to discover activist gender conversations on the internet, how her mental health was suffering, and how she became suicidal.

“I was vulnerable, desperate, and young,” Michelle tweeted. “On top of that, I had people online telling me ‘if you think you’re trans, you are’ and ‘cis people don’t think about gender this much.’ I heard the ‘only 1% regret it’ statistic, and I thought I’d be fine. That could never be me.”

She continued: “What reasons did I have to not trust them? Why would so many people tell me things that weren’t true? Why would my doctors go along with it if I weren’t really a man? Why would therapists risk my mental health if they weren’t sure whether I would benefit from transition?”

“That is the state of activist-controlled health care,” Michelle said. “There is one narrative that is acceptable, and every person who does not fit that narrative — who regrets transitioning, who returns to living as their sex, who talks about the potential for issues — is told to shut up.”

