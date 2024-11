Michigan… head on a swivel

🚨 Why is FEMA staging 350 Semi-Trucks full of “Equipment” in Michigan at a Decommissioned Air Force Base, for “Emergency Situations” pertaining to Six Specific MI Counties?

Someone sent me this and wished to stay anonymous… but urged me to look… pic.twitter.com/QP0ZAFl1xd

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 11, 2024