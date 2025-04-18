One thought on “You won’t believe it but this is Stockholm, Sweden.

  1. Well, I believe it. Everywhere you go someone’s tryin’ to take your soul, steal your house, invade your life, adjust your memories, claim your children.

    Steering, programming… First steps toward total brainwashing.

    Influencers, how are you influencing freedom and the right to not be infringed?

