Posted: March 20, 2022 Categories: Videos '14 Months Of Chaos And We're Doing A Bill On Hair': Jim Jordan Slams Dems For Bill Amid Inflation Forbes Breaking News Mar 18, 2022 • In remarks on the House floor Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke about the CROWN Act.
3 thoughts on “’14 Months Of Chaos And We’re Doing A Bill On Hair’: Jim Jordan Slams Dems For Bill Amid Inflation”
Partisan Pablum. What? He forgets how Trumpie escalated the police state. He forgets how he not only bowed down to Israel but was so absolutely thrilled to send them all our money. And mostly, he forgets Trumps embrace of the poison jab, encouraging Americans to line up and destroy themselves.
Yeah Jordan, spend your time criticizing the hair bill while ignoring heinous crimes that destroy a people and their rights, not to mention their nation.
Yeah
He didn’t forget a dam thing
But he sure wants us to
I say fck em all , there ain’t one good one within
A total loss would be no shame
BURY EM’ THEY DESERVE A TRIAL AND THEN A HANGING!!!!!!! SIX FEET UNDER DIRT!!! PROBLEM SOLVED!!!