BREAKING: IDF soldier just RAN OVER Orthodox Jews with a bus on the streets of ‘israel’ 🇮🇱
Over 30+ casualties reported, and counting.
Yes, jews in israel are now murdering each other. pic.twitter.com/mAGpTHjff3
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) January 6, 2026
