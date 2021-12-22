I'll just leave this here.
2 months before the pandemic:
"Why don't we blow the system up?"
"There must be SOME way"
"We need an entity of excitement… unbeholden to bureaucratic strings" pic.twitter.com/b9NUDxXeDQ
— World Observer (@World0bserver) December 20, 2021
December 22, 2021
Categories: Videos
Pompous As*holes. World-Deatroyers!! And at The Milken Institute!! Is that ’cause they’re Milkin’ us of our freedom? Of everything that is rightfully ours?!! Get outta the way mofos who think you’re in charge. Oh, never mind. Stay in the way, you’ll soon be run over.
.
Believe it or not, I’m acquainted with a person that still calls the guy president Trump and has hope that the “truth” will come out.
I mean, who can’t see through the slime oozing out of this guy!?