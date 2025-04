David Icke (@davidicke) on the Dancing Israelis on 9/11:

“5 Israelis, 2 of whom were confirmed to be MOSSAD agents, had prior knowledge of 9/11 and were CELEBRATING the tragedy!” pic.twitter.com/ximU5KAW4b

— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) April 29, 2025