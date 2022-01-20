Jan 19, 2022 • January 19 2022 Manhattan, New York – a Group of anti-mandate protesters went into Museum of Natural History to protest vaccine mandates. In accordance with the New York City vaccine requirement, you must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the Museum. 5 Antimandate protesters arrested and 1 child walked out by police from Museum of Natural History after refusing to provide vaccination cards.
3 thoughts on “5 Protesters Arrested and Child Walked Out of NYC Museum by Police”
The bystanders are the bigger criminals.
.
What we need is groups of organized, equipped and willing people who can confront them at every incident, radio in to each other their location and status, and call for backup just like they do. Or at the very least, find their precincts and talk to them!
Protecting that kids rights eh?
STFU pigs ..,way to follow your oath
They are so stupid not to realize how they are being used
And than how they will end up being treated when the cabal is done with them
Hope I live to say I told you simps so