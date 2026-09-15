50,000+ Jews are overtaking Ukraine celebrating their fallen rabbi who says
"The Messiah Will Only Appear After Europe And Christianity Are Completely DESTROYED" pic.twitter.com/VTdwOqctcU
— Holden_Onto_Truth (@After_TheTruth) September 14, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
50,000+ Jews are overtaking Ukraine celebrating their fallen rabbi who says
"The Messiah Will Only Appear After Europe And Christianity Are Completely DESTROYED" pic.twitter.com/VTdwOqctcU
— Holden_Onto_Truth (@After_TheTruth) September 14, 2026