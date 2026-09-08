“Israel” has turned the Gaza Strip into the place with the most child amputees in the world; more than 40,000 Palestinian children have been injured, losing limbs, in 3 years, at an average of 36 children amputated per day.

"Israel" ha convertido la Franja de Gaza en el lugar con más niños amputados del mundo, más de 40.000 niños palestinos han sido heridos, perdiendo extremidades, en 3 años, en una media de 36 niños amputados al día. Elegir el silencio ante la barbarie, es elegir la barbarie. pic.twitter.com/xllsPi1FOd — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) September 8, 2026 Share this: Print

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