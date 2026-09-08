"Israel" ha convertido la Franja de Gaza en el lugar con más niños amputados del mundo, más de 40.000 niños palestinos han sido heridos, perdiendo extremidades, en 3 años, en una media de 36 niños amputados al día.
Elegir el silencio ante la barbarie, es elegir la barbarie. pic.twitter.com/xllsPi1FOd
— Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) September 8, 2026
One thought on ““Israel” has turned the Gaza Strip into the place with the most child amputees in the world; more than 40,000 Palestinian children have been injured, losing limbs, in 3 years, at an average of 36 children amputated per day.”
Beauty and the Beast… It ain’t just a fairy-tale.
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