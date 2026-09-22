Israeli soldiers took a PR photo with a Palestinian grandma and when they were done, they shot her in the head and executed her.

Israeli soldiers took a PR photo with a Palestinian grandma and when they were done, they shot her in the head and executed her. What a sick and deranged country. pic.twitter.com/1qoRycvRP4 — James Li (@5149jamesli) September 22, 2026 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



