Israeli soldiers took a PR photo with a Palestinian grandma and when they were done, they shot her in the head and executed her.
What a sick and deranged country. pic.twitter.com/1qoRycvRP4
— James Li (@5149jamesli) September 22, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Israeli soldiers took a PR photo with a Palestinian grandma and when they were done, they shot her in the head and executed her.
What a sick and deranged country. pic.twitter.com/1qoRycvRP4
— James Li (@5149jamesli) September 22, 2026