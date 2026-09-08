Why is EVERY politician in DC CONSTANTLY surrounded by these guys?
It's almost as if they're under watch.
pic.twitter.com/CpVbKOkBpO
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) September 8, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Why is EVERY politician in DC CONSTANTLY surrounded by these guys?
It's almost as if they're under watch.
pic.twitter.com/CpVbKOkBpO
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) September 8, 2026
2 thoughts on “Why is EVERY politician in DC CONSTANTLY surrounded by these guys? It’s almost as if they’re under watch.”
They want us to think we didn’t see.
.
Me and my shadow. Sing along.
.