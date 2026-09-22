Israel killed the majority of its own civilians on October 7th.
Here's Israeli cameras, capturing an Israeli tank firing on killing Israeli civilians, documented by Israeli residents, saying Israeli authorities sat off chilled as it happened pic.twitter.com/YEFWIs9kvZ
— micdu (@kafankafan) September 21, 2026
One thought on “Israel killed the majority of its own civilians on October 7th. Here’s Israeli cameras, capturing an Israeli tank firing on killing Israeli civilians, documented by Israeli residents, saying Israeli authorities sat off chilled as it happened”
Hannibal Directive, a False Flag’s second cousin:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&q=Hanibal+Directive+Wikipedia
And FK Ed Sheeran
.