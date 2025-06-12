8 arrested after rioters throw rocks, fireworks at Seattle cops during anti-ICE riot at federal building

By Katie Daviscourt and Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

Eight people were arrested after fireworks and rocks were thrown at police during anti-ICE riots on Wednesday night in Seattle, Washington. The events took place outside the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle.

The evening began at 7 pm with a rally at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill, site of the deadly 2020 autonomous zone. Agitators, carrying mass-printed signs, Mexican flags, and wearing keffiyehs and facemasks, marched through Capitol Hill and First Hill before converging on the government building.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Department of Transportation had issued a community advisory earlier in the day, warning of potential disruptions and urging residents and businesses in Capitol Hill, First Hill, and downtown to take precautions, including securing garbage bins and movable objects.

Despite a tame start, tensions escalated rapidly after 9:30 pm when rioters, many dressed in Antifa black bloc, began surrounding the Jackson Building. Acts of vandalism, including graffiti, the erection of makeshift barricades, and violence marked the beginning of the riot.

By 9:45 pm, fires had been set at the barricades, and the protest devolved into what police described as a “full-scale riot.” Fireworks, rocks, concrete and bottles were hurled at officers, prompting SPD to issue dispersal orders and deploy crowd-control measures such as tear gas and bike lines.

Seattle journalist Brandi Kruse reported, “There’s a little something in the air. Protesters lit off one of these massive fireworks right in the middle of the Seattle Police bike line. I would be shocked if officers didn’t get injured… Police cleared the plaza except for media and pushed the rioters back toward the fire.”

As the fireworks were set off, a dumpster was also set ablaze at a nearby intersection, requiring fire crews to respond under SPD protection while still being targeted with projectiles. One unidentified man fought rioters to save an American flag from being burned.

The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt reported from the scene, “Anti-ICE Antifa rioters have been assaulting Seattle Police Department officers all night.” According to police, at least 8 people were arrested.

The riot followed unrest the previous day, when anti-ICE and Antifa-aligned demonstrators gathered at the same federal building. On Tuesday, they removed and burned American flags, barricaded building driveways with scooters and bicycles, and physically confronted federal agents and journalists. By late morning, the group blockaded all garage exits to prevent ICE from moving detainees. Two arrests were made during Tuesday’s clashes.

Officials had warned that radicals could exploit the rally to commit violence or damage property, a prediction that proved accurate. SPD noted that aggressive individuals also turned their ire toward journalists, threatening reporters and attempting to block documentation of the event.

SPD remained vastly outnumbered as they worked to disperse the crowd. The situation was brought under control by approximately 11:30 pm, with rioters pushed away from the federal building and nearby fires extinguished. Police appeared to be more intent on dispersing the crowd than making arrests.

Authorities have confirmed another protest is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, beginning at noon at Cal Anderson Park, with demonstrators expected to march to Seattle Center. Police have again issued warnings about potential disruptions, lane closures, and criminal activity. Earlier in the day, The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI obtained a schedule packed with events planned by the rioters for the rest of the week and beyond.

Residents and business owners in affected neighborhoods are being advised to secure property, lock dumpsters, and remain vigilant. SPD emphasized that real-time documentation of vandalism or violence is critical and urged the public to call 911 to report incidents.