80% Of French Women Want The Army Deployed In French Cities To Protect Them

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Due to France’s drug trafficking crisis, a large majority of French are in favor of the army being deployed into disadvantaged neighborhoods in problematic neighborhoods in France, including 80 percent of women.

According to a CSA poll conducted for CNews, Europe 1 and JDD, 76 percent of French people overall want the army called in to battle drug trafficking in “disadvantaged neighborhoods.”

In fact, women are more supportive of troops being deployed than men, with 80 percent of women saying yes to the question: “Should the army be called in to combat drug trafficking in troubled neighborhoods?” In turn, only 72 percent of men supported such an action.

This may have to do with the fact that French women feel increasingly unsafe in their own country. As Remix News has reported, France has seen an incredible 86 percent increase in sexual violence in the last 10 years, with mass immigration fueling this trend.

French women have shown themselves to be more restrictive of immigration in past surveys as well, which also runs counter to polling in most other Western European countries. The polling shows 64 percent of French want more restrictions on non-EU immigration, with more women favoring restriction than men.

Although the troops on the streets in French cities would be dramatic, 66 percent were in favor of such a move two years ago when they were last surveyed, and 33 percent were against it. Apparently, the idea has only grown in popularity since then. Now, only 23 percent are against French troops being deployed.

In this latest CSA poll, opinions on the issue of sending in troops did not differ much by age either. For example, 70 percent of French people under 35 want the army to be sent in, which includes 73 percent of those aged 18 to 24 and 68 percent of those 25 to 34.

In this regard, the French youth also buck the trends seen in other Western European countries, with a desire for law and order, even if it is through military force. The youth, in turn, voted for Marine Le Pen in higher numbers than older voters (65+) during the last election national election.

However, older voters are even more in favor of military force. Among those 35 to 49 and those 50 to 64, 80 percent support the military being called in. The 50-and-over cohort supports such a move at a rate of 78 percent.

National Rally voters are the most supportive, with 90 percent in favor, however, even supporters of Macron’s party, Renaissance, want the military deployed at 81 percent. For left-wing voters, a majority still supports such a move, at 54 percent. The poll finds that 67 percent of Socialist voters want the army deployed, however, the real shocker is that 52 percent of the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) also want the army deployed to these neighborhoods.

In fact, these “disadvantaged” neighborhoods are almost universally filled with migrants from Africa and the Middle East.

Donald Trump has made similar claims in the past, such as calling troops into major American cities to deal with the crime crisis. Left-wing voters in the U.S. are less receptive to the idea. However, during the 2020 George Floyd riots, a slim majority of Americans supported calling in the troops to control mass rioting going on in cities.

The French CSA poll was conducted a few days after a German Youtuber conducted a “ghetto tour” in the city of Nimes. He showed himself in drug-dealing hotspots, with the video going viral, receiving millions of views. The drug dealers displayed weapons and even built a stand for customers featuring drinks and food, with the police nowhere to be seen.

The video has been used to highlight the complete breakdown in law and order in the French republic and is putting pressure on the government to take action — or at least claim they are taking action.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is attempting to show strength in the face of growing drug gangs, saying it is his top priority. However, it appears the French want far more, including troops on the streets.

Read more here…