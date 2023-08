A large group of protesters gathered in Staten Island, New York City to protest against the borough hosting migrants at a former Catholic school.

A large group of protesters gathered in Staten Island, New York City to protest against the borough hosting migrants at a former Catholic school. pic.twitter.com/rArr3Gd01I — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 28, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet