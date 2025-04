I wish I could share this a million times. Listen to what this gentleman so eloquently states.

“If you are wondering why the society you have lived in all your life feels as if it is being pulled from under you like a rug, it’s because while you weren’t paying attention your… pic.twitter.com/oqIZLtW1zO

— 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) April 25, 2025