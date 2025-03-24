ADL Touts Trump Admin Taking Up Their ‘Antisemitism’ Complaints Against Yale And Others

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Anti-Defamation League is thrilled with the Trump administration for taking up their Title VI “anti-Semitism” complaints against Yale University, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Scripps College.

The ADL’s complaints were filed together with Zionist activist Kenneth L. Marcus’ Israel First lawfare group the Brandeis Center. Marcus was Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the United States Department of Education from 2018 to 2020 during Trump’s first term.

From The Anti-Defamation League, “U.S. Department of Education Opens Investigations into Antisemitism Complaints Against Several Colleges and Universities”:

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is opening investigations into complaints filed by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) against Yale University; University of Massachusetts Amherst; and Scripps College. In addition, the Department is opening complaints against American University, filed by the Brandeis Center and Jewish on Campus (JOC), and the Fulton County School District filed by the Brandeis Center and the National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC) for allegations of anti-Semitism against students. […] “There has been some concern around what changes to the Department of Education would mean for fighting campus and K-12 anti-Semitism. We are pleased to see the Department continuing to move forward rapidly on Title VI complaints, and in some cases, they are well exceeding historical norms for prompt action,” said Hon. Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman of the Brandeis Center and the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education who ran OCR during two administrations. “While the Anti-Semitism Task Force is investigating ten campuses and OCR has warned sixty of them, the federal government has the bandwidth and the will to expand its investigations well past the initial campuses – and they are clearly just getting started. These public-private partnerships remain vital.” “We welcome the Department of Education’s move to open investigations into ADL and the Brandeis Center’s joint filings at UMASS Amherst; Yale University; and Scripps College,” said ADL VP of National Litigation, James Pasch. “The experiences of the Jewish students at these institutions have been emblematic of what we have seen across the country, and that must change, and it must change now. Jewish students being threatened, harassed, and in some instances assaulted, have no place on our campuses, and we hope these investigations will yield positive changes that reverberates on campuses coast-to-coast.” “Jewish students deserve equal access to a safe campus environment. American University has failed to provide that, so we took action,” said Jewish on Campus CEO and Co-Founder Julia Jassey. “We welcome this investigation from the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, which we expect to hold the university administration accountable and lead to a safer campus environment for all. We also echo the call from students that with impending changes and restructuring to the Department of Education, the federal government must continue to protect the rights of and access to educational opportunities for students from all protected backgrounds.” “We are thrilled that the Department of Education has opened an investigation into Fulton County, and we are encouraged that the OCR is not falling for the typical excuses,” said Mark Goldfeder, CEO of NJAC. “There is a difference between protected political speech and thinly-veiled anti-Semitism, and this case highlights the very real danger of what can happen when perpetrators and administrators alike are allowed to confuse speech with acts and conflate politics with demonizing and discriminatory hatred. God willing the final result will be a safer space for all.”

Jewish lawfare groups have sought to exploit Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to frame criticism of Jews and Israel as a form of “discriminatory” hate speech that threatens Jewish students’ safety.

The Trump administration has taken the same exact position and now appears to be working together with the ADL to arrest critics of Israel and have them jailed and deported.

A US District Judge in January threw out and mocked a “disingenuous” Title VI discrimination lawsuit against Haverford College from a Jewish lawfare group seeking to silence criticism of Israel on their campus but a host of other similar suits were filed in jurisdictions all over the country, some of which were successful and some of which are still ongoing.