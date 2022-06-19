After Botching the Baby Formula Fiasco and Vaccines, Dems Award the FDA with More Funding

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

The FDA has totally botched the baby formula crisis in the US. Many believe that the FDA is who created the problem.

The FDA is also in the middle of the vaccinations that Biden mandated government employees and the military to take. These vaccines were reportedly not very safe.

The vaccines the military ordered to be taken by military personnel were never approved by the FDA which the FDA remained silent on. Now 500 military personnel are suing the government for the forced vaccines that were never approved by the FDA.

After the many material and damaging mistakes, Democrats are are awarding the FDA with additional funding.

NEW: @AppropsDems have advanced the 2023 Agriculture, Rural Development and FDA funding bill, providing critical funds to help keep American food and baby formula safe. Learn more: https://t.co/X4ScjXD28d pic.twitter.com/efPtVNtuSc — House Appropriations (@AppropsDems) June 15, 2022

This is the insane world we live in today.

