Agustín Carstens, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements—which is the central bank of central banks—admits that CBDCs will grant central bankers “absolute control” over how they can be used, and the technology to be able to centrally enforce that.
Re: “In cash, we don’t know who is using a one hundred dollar bill today. We don’t know who is using a thousand dollar peso today.”
Who can believe this unbelievable arrogance?!! As if he/they have the right to track who spends what where.
This gets the award for The Most Stomach-Turning Item of the Day!!
