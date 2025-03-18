American Citizen breaks down in tears as his most recent rent increase means 90% of his income now goes just to paying rent
1 bedroom apartments in some states now average $2,200 to as high as $3,900
We have a cost to rent crisis in America, we are crippling our own citizens pic.twitter.com/0Zi4uMqSY7
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 17, 2025
One thought on “American Citizen breaks down in tears as his most recent rent increase means 90% of his income now goes just to paying rent 1 bedroom apartments in some states now average $2,200 to as high as $3,900”
In a sense, this person is most of us. When do we turn our pain into uprising? The struggle keeps intensifying; the quality of life degrading. The food is also compromised and the healthiest items are becoming unaffordable. So much money for war as they milk and torture the poor.
Don’t know how much longer this can hold. Every day the curtain is pulled open wider exposing the lies that steal from us, the lies that kill us.
.