American Government Agrees To Allow UN Military Takeover BY: STEVE ALLEN

If Americans really understood what’s going on behind the scenes, and learned that our own

government

has agreed to allow the UN military to take over “in the Event of Civil Unrest,” they’d be petrified!

With all the revelations of corruption and lawlessness perpetrated on innocent citizens by our own federal government, is it any wonder that it’s very easy now to see that these issues are no longer “conspiracy theories?”

Antifa, the conspiratorial wing of the CIA, the cover up mechanisms of the FBI, the Clinton Foundation, ISIS, MS-13, the Paddock family, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, AG Jeff Sessions, VP Mike Pence, George Soros and his communist front groups (eg Moveon.org, BLM), CALEXIT (eg California Gov. Jerry Brown, various drug cartels, the Mexican Consulate, George Soros, the Bank of China, the

United Nations,

La Raza, et al), former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, HSBC Bank, 80 Federal legislators who belong to Communist and Muslim Brotherhood front groups (eg. Franken, McCain, Pelosi, Feinstein, Boxer, Waters, Warren, K. Harris, etc.), James Comey, Robert Mueller, the Chinese government, the Russian government, and individual nations (eg Norway) of the UN Peacekeeping forces) and many others are ALL of the same mind and goal. One World government. New World Order…

They’re all active and dedicated participants in the plot to destroy the Constitutional Republic of the United States and replace it with a brutal totalitarian government complete with UN troops on our streets and FEMA re-education camps.

The MSM (Main Stream Media) (eg. CNN, NBC, ABC, MSNBC, CBS) admits what the Independent Media has been telling an ignorant

America

for years!

Fox News reported this story when NONE of the MSM outlets would.

“UNITED NATIONS – The United States is announcing its support for a set of principles that give a green light for U.N. peacekeeping troops and police to use force to protect civilians in armed conflicts.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told a high-level U.N. meeting recently focusing on the responsibility to protect civilians that the United States was “proud” and “humbled” to join 28 other countries that have pledged to abide by the 18 pledges.

U.N. peacekeepers from these 29 countries are now required to act in cases where civilians are in danger.

“The Kigali Principles are designed to make sure that civilians are not abandoned by the international community again,” she said, recalling how U.N. peacekeepers left Rwanda before the 1994 genocide and Srebrenica before the 1995 massacre.” (We’re being compared to a country that was in a brutal civil war.)

The UN is not coming to an unsuspecting America, they are already here. They’re waiting for just enough chaos to break out to justify taking over the country.

No doubt, there will be people that say “Fox didn’t say that UN troops are coming to America.”

Try and answer this question: “When Antifa is successful in using its new-found allies from MS-13 and ISIS, as well as the other groups to carry out unlimited Las Vegas style attacks, and worse, what is the UN going to do?

By policy they’re going to bring their 28 nation peace-keeping forces to America. Oh wait, they’re already here and many in Independent Media have been reporting on it for years!!

Let’s be very clear about this… The Deep State has succeeded in lining up unlimited funding and willing participants in bringing in this nightmare to America. It’s already started.

Our government has sold us out and has agreed to let the blue helmets take over this country on a set of contrived consequences promulgated by the left.

The UN Takeover of America Was Rehearsed Under the Obama Administration:

While some were busy watching CNN, this is what happened under our noses during the two years of Jade Helm drills (ie JH 15 and JH 16).

The declaration of the United States government, as published on Fox News on October 29, 2017, is merely the legitimization of what has already happened.

Dave Hodges published warnings in regard to the 2014 Central American illegal alien invasion where DHS and the UN were commanding Border Patrol personnel to admit MS-13 into the interior of the United States. The operation was so bold that at one of its headquarters, Congressman Jim Bridenstine was refused entry into Ft. Sill when he went to investigate.

Foreign troops were training at known FEMA camp locations such as Camp Grayling in Michigan. Dave published pictures of UN vehicles on American soil, repeatedly and as late as this Fall.

In 2016, Dave Hodges published the following: Camp Grayling is a FEMA camp facility in Grayling, MI., and was the sight of martial law training for the Michigan National guard which began on July 15, 2015, during the Jade 15 Operation. This facility also houses hundreds of UN military vehicles.

The foreign troops training at the FEMA Camp facility, Camp Grayling, are clearly UN troops who are undoubtedly training for the inevitable.

Obama’s July 1, 2016 executive order read as this:

“United Nations “peacekeepers” may soon arrive and see action on American soil following the United States’ announcement of support for “a set of principles that give a green light for U.N. peacekeeping troops and police to use force to protect civilians in armed conflicts,” Military Times.”

The videos are of the Multi Million Dollar Urban Assault “Village” located on the Camp Grayling Reservation way out in the middle of nowhere. This is not the Middle East Assault Village also located on the reservation….it’s the USA Village, Church, Post Office, Bank and every building found in Small Town USA.

To see how real the village is: Do a Youtube Search… “OP Blacksheep @ Camp Grayling,” You can see some of the actual buildings.

An eyewitness account stated, “The “Prison Camp” was upgraded with new Buildings and a Communications Tower; Military Tour Guide says “AT&T Tower.” Yeah right… just happens to be right on the front gate of a Prison Training Facility.”

Bottom-line is the govt is dumping millions of dollars into this Camp Grayling, to include many-many new barracks buildings. This is where the troops that were training stayed in the summer of 2016.

“WNEM TV in Michigan ran a story in which they noted that 3,000 Polish troops were training in the area. We’ve seen live combat drills in Flint, Michigan complete with explosions and troop movements.

In fact, The Common Sense Show has produced documentation that could fill a book with regard to foreign troop activity on American soil.”… In May (2015), Dave received and published information from trusted sources, that 36,000 Turks assigned to NATO were in the process of being sent to a variety of Texas bases… He’s also covered the fact that thousands of Danish soldiers trained at Camp Grayling in April (2015).

Paul Martin, a guest on the CSS has repeatedly stated that Turk soldiers have been reported in Northern Colorado. Dave and Paul have spent many hours exposing all the foreign and UN troops in Northern Colorado and in Southern Wyoming (eg Rawlins, WY).

Paul has Russian intelligence officers looking for him now and may be in grave danger. Paul shared this frightening event with Dave Hodges.

These men were from Russian intelligence and were in uniform. The intent was obviously to intimidate and to basically announce “we are here, and there is nothing you can do about it, so shut up!”

The takeover of America has been well-rehearsed and has been underway for years: Dave Hodges published the following on May 18, 2015.

The Army has been diligently training to lock the country down into martial law. Specifically, I am referring to the Army’s building of a ‘fake” $96 million dollar Northern Virginia town which is being used to train the military to enforce martial Law. Of course, the government says that this is a foreign town being used to train our troops to occupy.

We also hear this same worn out argument about Jade Helm training, that “we are training for the Middle East.”

Does the following video look like the Middle East to you, or does it look more like Mainstreet America? If Jade Helm was truly training for the Middle East, then someone needs to explain why the town has a Christian church, handicap parking spots, Washington DC subway logos, loading zone signs and road signs in English.

I don’t remember seeing pictures of the streets of Damascus in which they display handicap parking signs and have a bunch of Christian churches.

A picture is worth a thousand words as you’ll see in the following video.

As far back as 2011, Sherrie Wilcox of Knoxville,TN. has seen and photographed DHS armored vehicles with Russian soldiers manning the vehicles in eastern Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Hodges says he could “fill a book” with examples of UN/Foreign troops on American soil.

These three examples are merely preparatory background material in order to lay the groundwork for the latest example of UN/Foreign troops on American soil.

The Fox News story belongs in a history book, not reported as “recent news.” The UN is here on American soil and they have very bad intentions.

The stories and reports are rushing in and they serve to further validate what we’ve known for a long time, namely, bad-intentioned UN troops are poised for the takeover.

A recent Q Alert posted on Steve Quayle’s website, stated that the United Nations is preparing for exactly what I’ve written about in this article.

“This doesn’t come from a high level source, just an everyday “average Joe.” But a guy who works in the same industry, that always gave me a hard time about the “tin hat-stuff,” recently returned from a Great Divide Concert at which time a gentleman just passing by, stopped to mingle with this group of people. They had a couple of drinks, and this guy states, he likes America, he likes the people. He wished he could dance like, the Americans. Laugh.”

He states he had been fighting beside US troops over the past 6-7 years. And this is why I feel I need to tell someone over here in the states a lil something. He said he was from Norway. And he would be back in 3-4 months as a part of UN troops. He said there was nothing he could do. But felt compelled that he needed to say something, just to let such good people know what’s coming. He said that they were going to be going door to door taking guns, or shooting to kill. They already had the lists of names, and addresses.

I have no reason to not believe the words from this acquaintance. It actually pretty much freaked him out. He is rather overwhelmed from the conversation.

The players are in place and they’re awaiting their predetermined signal. The plan is simple, yet comprehensive and relentless. The subversive groups plan to create as much chaos as possible. The stage has been set for UN intervention. Gun confiscation will be the first order of business.

Ask yourself, what do you think they’re going to do to the members of the Independent Media? Gun confiscation will be followed by FEMA camp incarceration for “at risk people.”

The day is coming when the United Nations will take over America and lock down this country like an invading enemy! All permitted by the real traitors of America!