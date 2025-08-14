NOW – Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy says that after October 7th "we all became Israelis." pic.twitter.com/7AyNSUm0zN
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 13, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
NOW – Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy says that after October 7th "we all became Israelis." pic.twitter.com/7AyNSUm0zN
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 13, 2025
One thought on “NOW – Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy says that after October 7th “we all became Israelis.””
Don’t speak for me, SNAKEMOUTH GATEKEEPER. Your lies have attempted to cover up genocide. But those lies didn’t work. You cannot hide what the people see. You cannot change what the people know. In your case, does CEO stand for CORRUPTED EVIL OPPRESSOR?
And then Bibi telling us he’s fighting “THE BATTLE FOR TRUTH.” Only thing he’s ever truly battled is how to keep himself out of jail, oh and securely on the top of the pyramid, sitting pretty, oppressing or killing whomever he chooses.
.