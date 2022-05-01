American + Israeli Dual Citizenship Number One Problem In Congress

April 15th, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts and John Titus.
AIPAC is the “American Israel Public Affairs Committee”.
How casually and calmly this travesty of infiltration is spoken of. Where’s the rage, Catherine?!!
They, and all who went along with aiding and accepting their infiltration are dishin’ us poverty and suffering while building global control-communism. And at the root, THEY WANT US DEAD!!
“Mossad intensively spies on Washington, D.C. and may have compromising information on US politicians.”
— Juan Cole
“But the 800-pound gorilla in every backroom in Washington, D.C. is the Israeli lobby. For all intents and purposes, Israel and the ruling class are one and the same.”
— Chuck Baldwin
“And then there is the problem of Congress itself, which is precisely the institution that has been most corrupted by Israel and Jewish money. … Everyone in Washington knows very clearly but will never admit that Israel has seriously corrupted the United States government and its elected officials at all levels.”
— Philip Giraldi
Ready to fight, Catherine?
‘Prior to 1967, dual citizenship was not permitted in the United States.’
R.I.P James Traficant
No government in the world allows a dual citizen to serve in its government, as it takes the sovereign out of sovereignty.