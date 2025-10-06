American Veterinarian was at a Veterinary Conference
She says that all the Vets there say the same thing, they are all being bombarded with weekly phone calls from corporations and private equity firms to buy their practices
This is why taking your pet to the vet has… pic.twitter.com/HIvoKr3LnB
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 4, 2025
One thought on “American Veterinarian was at a Veterinary Conference She says that all the Vets there say the same thing, they are all being bombarded with weekly phone calls from corporations and private equity firms to buy their practices”
Another takeover in the works. Is this the Blackrock precedent? Or maybe we should call it Blackrock Syndrome: An intense compulsion to own EVERYTHING and transform all into a vehicle of servitude and profit!!
.