BREAKING: The American Medical Association is asking Big Tech and the Department of Justice to censor, deplatform, investigate, and prosecute journalists who question the orthodoxy of radical gender surgeries for minors, arguing that public criticism is "disinformation." pic.twitter.com/NHv32Zzdu5
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 3, 2022
Posted: October 5, 2022
Categories: News
3 thoughts on “Another cry for censorship”
The freaks want to stop people from expose the child abuse they are doing to children
Damn straight!!
I put this issue right up there at the top. Urgent and crucial, because they are creating what someone called “Forever Adolescents.” Just the kind of hybrid humans they need, humans who won’t fight them.
Well, there are now so many reports of not only trans regret but trans suicides, I doubt they’ll be able to continue this particular form of genocide much longer. When you’re lookin’ at death, you can’t hide that it’s dead.
what pisses me off about all this is.. even by their “law” one has to be 18 to enter into contract.. isn’t surgery a contract? all this shit they’re doing with minors violates their own policies.. I would ask how is this even possible but I guess Henry says it every frikin day.. THERE IS NO LAW!!