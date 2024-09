🔴🔵🟡 ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER PLANE CRASH 🇺🇲

A small twin engine plane crashed into a house located in the Fairview neighborhood, Oregon.

The authorities are yet uncertain about how many peole were on board. The FAA and NTSB are said to collectively investigate the crash. pic.twitter.com/WryakgPuct

— SVS NEWS AGENCY (@svsnewsagency) August 31, 2024