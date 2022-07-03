Anti-Federalist Founding Father Quotes

We know the Founding Fathers weren’t perfect; in fact, many were slave-owners, even traitors to true liberty, but still, some left some pearls behind:

From Avowed Anti-Federalist Virginia Founding Father, Patrick Henry, 1736-1799:

“We should not forget that the spark which ignited the American Revolution was caused by the British attempt to confiscate the firearms of the colonists.”

“The great object is that every man be armed.”

“I have but one lamp by which my feet are guided, and that is the lamp of experience.”

“We are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of Nature has placed in our power… the battle, sir, is not to the strong alone it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave.”

From Avowed Anti-Federalist Virginia Founding Father, Richard Henry Lee, 1732-1794:

“I am satisfied to see a spirit prevailing that promises to send the system out free from those vexations and abuses that might be warranted by the terms of the Constitution. It must never be forgotten…that the liberties of the people are not so safe under the gracious manner of government as by the limitation of power.”

“If Parliament may take from me one shilling in the pound, what security have I for the other nineteen?”

“A militia, when properly formed, are in fact the people themselves… and includes all men capable of bearing arms. … To preserve liberty it is essential that the whole body of the people always possess arms and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them.”

“To say that a bad government must be established for fear of anarchy is really saying that we should kill ourselves for fear of dying.”