Antiwar.com Home About Antiwar.com Donate Blog US Casualties Contact Latest News New GOP Platform Vows Support for Israel, Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Protesters

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Republican Party posted its new platform last week that’s expected to be ratified at the Republican National Convention, which will start on Monday as scheduled despite the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Israel is the only foreign country mentioned by name as one that the GOP vows to support. “We will stand with Israel, and seek peace in the Middle East,” the platform says.

Referring to NATO allies, the platform reads, “Republicans will strengthen Alliances by ensuring that our Allies must meet their obligations to invest in our Common Defense and by restoring Peace to Europe.”

A report from Israel Hayom notes that the same standard of allies investing more money in defense is not applied to Israel. Israel receives $3.8 billion in military aid from the US each year and will get another $17 billion, which was included in the foreign aid bill President Biden signed into law earlier this year.

Republicans have made an effort to make themselves the more pro-Israel party ahead of the November elections and have strongly criticized President Biden despite his full-throated support for the genocidal war in Gaza. Trump has accused Biden of abandoning Israel and has signaled that he will provide strong support for the campaign in Gaza.

The GOP platform also targets pro-Palestinian protesters at college campuses, listing as one of its promises in all caps: “DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN.”

In May, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced a bill to deport college protesters to Gaza. “I am going to bet that these pro-Hamas supporters wouldn’t last a day, but let’s give them the opportunity,” he said when he put forward the legislation.

The platform also commits to taking a hard line on China: “Republicans will revoke China’s Most Favored Nation status, phase out imports of essential goods, and stop China from buying American Real Estate and Industries.”