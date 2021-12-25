Armed with Pickaxe Woman Casually Shoplifts At a Rite Aid in Los Angeles

Eurweb – by Fisher Jack

*Wild crimes continue in Los Angeles with a woman shoplifting with a pickaxe in broad daylight.

The bizarre moment was captured on camera showing a woman dragging a basket full of merchandise across the floor of the Rite Aid, in Venice, California, on Thursday morning. In the clip you can see the woman walking around before stopping by the counter and telling an employee she’ll come back:

“I’m not f*****g around,” she says to one employee who tried to ask her to stop as she grabbed beauty products. “I don’t want to smell like sh** when I’m knocking these b****** out,” she adds as she drops a spray into the basket. Before leaving, she tells everyone at the store, “Don’t say sh**. Shut the f*** up. Be quiet and follow suit.”

Police said no was injured during the incident and that they are still searching for the pickaxe-wielding suspect.

Detectives said It is currently unknown how much she stole from the shop, Fox 11 reported.

The incident comes as LA continues to suffer from a series of brazen robberies plaguing California since November.

During the first week of December, LA police arrested 14 suspects alleged to have been involved in 11 recent smash-and-grab robberies at stores last month, where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in strikes on an LA Nordstrom, a Lululemon in Studio City, a Fairfax district store, and a CVS pharmacy in South LA.

Eric Siddall of the Association of Los Angeles Deputy District Attorneys slammed LA DA George Gascon Monday for his silence on the recent string of smash-and-grab robberies

