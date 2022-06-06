As Gas Prices Soar to Record New Highs on a Daily Basis Joe Biden Enacts Defense Production Act to Produce More Solar Panels

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Gas prices surged to $4.865 per gallon on Monday.

This was two cents over the previous all-time record high from the day before!

The price of gas has gone up 25¢ a gallon in the last week

Joe Biden has more than doubled the average price for a gallon of gas in just 18 months.

The Biden regime is destroying the American middle class.

In response to this historic surge in energy costs Joe Biden enacted the Defense Production Act to produce more solar panels.

Solar panels provide less than 3% of our US electricity needs.



Gateway Pundit