At an Orthodox Jewish school in Israel, students were asked: ‘What do you feel when you meet an Arab child?’ The replies: “I want to k**l them” and“Arabs will be slaves”.pic.twitter.com/1dkK74z8Fs https://t.co/OpUuWD7oB6
— (@SZade15) October 4, 2025
One thought on “At an Orthodox Jewish school in Israel, students were asked: ‘What do you feel when you meet an Arab child?’”
I remember this old clip. Supremacy training. Hate training. Slave-master training, a spiritual bankruptcy that only leaves mouths drooling with greed.
.