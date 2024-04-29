Autism Rates Surging in Fully Vaccinated Australia, 25% of Children Now Officially ‘Disabled’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Autism and disability rates have exploded in Australia in recent years, with an astonishing 25% of young children now officially registered as “disabled,” according to government statistics.

The number of primary school age students with disabilities has skyrocketed in recent years, jumping almost 40% since 2017. Social disabilities including autism have grown at almost 10% a year.

Doctors are baffled because Australia has one of the highest living standards in the world. Meanwhile, the mainstream media continues to insist the skyrocketing rates of autism, death and disability in Australia have nothing to do with the country having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The Guardian acknowledges that one in four Australian schoolchildren are now officially disabled

More than 97.4% of Australians aged over 16 have received at least two doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Furthermore, children receive a punishing schedule of vaccinations from birth and continuing throughout childhood.

According to the Department of Health, 94.6% of children meet the Australian government’s requirements to be considered “fully immunized.”

In Australian classrooms today, an estimated 4% of 7 to 14-year-olds now have a primary diagnosis of autism, while between 6% and 10% of children have ADHD.

Huge numbers of children with physical and psychological disabilities are also enrolled in the education system, the astonishing numbers dwarfing previous generations and providing serious challenges for teachers unprepared for the carnage.

Amy Harland, a teacher and assistant headmaster in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, told the Guardian the disturbing statistics become a reality everyday in the classroom.

Some of the classes in her school now have more than two-thirds of students registered as having a disability.

“If you’ve got a class of 30 students and two-thirds of those students have got a disability, teachers are having to adapt and change their routines for every lesson,” said Harland.

Such is the level of carnage in fully vaccinated Australia, teachers are expected to perform numerous roles, catering to children with myriad different disabilities.

“You are going to have to manage a range of different abilities and disabilities within the one classroom,” said Harland.

“In a year 6 classroom, you could have to differentiate activities from a kindergarten level to potentially a year 7 level.”