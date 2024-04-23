Autoplex in Lewisville, Texas took down their Texas flag and replaced it with Ukraines!
Chief Operating Officer of Clay Cooley Dealerships says they’re keeping it up until the war ends.
DISGUSTING!
April 23, 2024
I live about 25 mins from there but haven’t seen it yet. That area is basically the warehouse district and is usually flooded with Mexican gangsters Not the brightest neighborhood.
If true, that’s Unfrigginbelievable!!! Especially in Texas where they practically take more pride in their state flag than their country’s flag.
That’s a clear act of WAR!
I have half a mind to go there and pull down that flag myself. This country did not fight and bleed for Ukraine or any other country. This country fought and bled for the American people.
I’m so sick of this crap where we have to erode everything this country stood for to pander to everyone and everything around the world.
F*&k them all to Hell!