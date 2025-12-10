Bari Weiss Picks Tony Dokoupil to Anchor CBS Evening News

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

CBS News, under Larry Ellison’s hand-picked self-described “Zionist fanatic” editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, has reportedly selected former hair model Tony Dokoupil to anchor CBS Evening News.

From The New York Post, “CBS News has picked Tony Dokoupil as ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor: source”:

CBS News has tapped “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil as anchor of “CBS Evening News,” according to a source with knowledge. Dokoupil will leave his perch at “CBS Mornings” where he co-hosts the show with Gayle King and Nate Burleson, and start his new gig in the new year, sources said. CBS is expected to announce the move as soon as Tuesday. […] He made headlines at the network in October 2024 for his contentious interview with author Ta-Nehisi Coates about the controversial author’s pro-Palestinian framing of Hamas’ war with Israel last year. He ruffled feathers at “CBS Mornings” for the grilling, with then CBS News boss Wendy McMahon and her No. 2 Adrienne Roark, admonishing Dokoupil, who is Jewish, before staffers and saying his interview wasn’t up to the network’s editorial standards. Bari Weiss’ news site, The Free Press, broke the story, revealing the culture clash and bias inside the network. Weiss, who was named editor in chief of the network in October, sold the Free Press to David Ellison’s Paramount Skydance for $150 million.

Dokoupil, who is Czech, converted to Judaism in 2014 after getting engaged to his first wife and publicly wrote about getting an adult male circumcision so as to not remain “spiritually cut off from the Jewish people.”

He made headlines last year for going after Ta-Nehisi Coates for criticizing Israel (the media loved Coates when he was criticizing “white supremacy” but as soon as he started criticizing Jewish supremacy they kicked him to the curb):

Bari Weiss had Dokoupil do a softball “interview” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two months ago:

His commitment to “the cause” is unwavering.

Bari Weiss, who quit the Sulzbergers’ New York Times for not being Zionist enough, is ensuring everyone at CBS News is equally onboard.

Of course, CBS News under Sumner and Shari Redstone (né Rothstein) was hardly any different — they just put a higher value on faking objectivity.

With the media polarizing, Weiss and Ellison are evidently just going all in on turning CBS News into the hyper-Zionist network (ZBS News).

If Ellison’s takeover of TikTok goes through as planned, and they also take over CNN and Warner Bros, they’ll have an astonishingly large media empire to saturate with their propaganda.