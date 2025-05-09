Bernie Sanders has ‘no apologies’ for using private jets on ‘Fight Oligarchy’ tour

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Self-proclaimed democratic socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended his use of private jets on Wednesday after it was revealed he has reportedly spent more than $221,000 on the luxury aircraft since early 2025 for his “fight oligarchy” campaign tour with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Sanders dismissed criticism about the jets, saying that they are necessary for his campaign to be successful and said he will offer “no apologies” over the matter.

Sanders made the justification during an appearance on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.” According to the senator, reaching tens of thousands of voters nationwide in a short period of time presents some logistical challenges.

“When’s the last time you saw Donald Trump during a campaign mode at National Airport? You run a campaign, and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. The only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people. [Do you] think I’m going to be sitting in a waiting line at United, waiting, you know, what, 30,000 people are waiting?” Sanders asked Baier.

Baier pressed Sanders again, asking if he feels any remorse due to his strong stance on climate change, but he doubled down and refused to apologize.

“That’s the only way you can get around. No apologies for that,” said Sanders. “That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past. We’re going to do it in the future.” Sanders said he believes his supporters will continue to support him despite his private jet travel.

“I think at a time when the people on top are doing phenomenally well, when seniors, working class people are struggling, people want to hear action to stand up to the people who have the wealth and the power and create an economy that works for all of us, not just the people on top,” Sanders said.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that since early 2025, Senator Sanders has spent at least $221,723 on private jets, traveling the country for his “fight oligarchy” campaign tour alongside Ocasio-Cortez. During campaign stops, Sanders talks about reducing the power of wealthy elites and large corporations, all while spending thousands of dollars on campaign luxuries.

Sanders acknowledged that the Democratic Party has lost the working class and said that he working to regain their support. The tours coincide with the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Association of State Democratic Committees’ statewide campaign, “People’s Town Halls,” which began in March and aims to conduct events in all 50 states, per the Daily Caller.