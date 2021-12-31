Betty White Dead at 99

TMZ
Beloved actress, comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone birthday … TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Betty passed away at her home just before 9:30 AM Friday.
A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.
Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls,” which ran from 1985 to 1992. She’d been in TONS of other big hits throughout her life though.
Betty got her start in radio in the ’40s, making appearances on “Blondie,” “The Great Gildersleeve,” and “This is Your FBI.” She eventually got her own radio program. In 1949, she began working on a TV variety show with Al Jarvis called “Hollywood on Television” — which she later co-hosted — before breaking out into more TV roles.
Her breakout comedic role came in 1973 when she played Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” … which ran until 1977, and then she got her starring role in “The Betty White Show.”
With 115 acting credits to her name, Betty had roles in productions like “Life with Elizabeth,” “Date with the Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Mama’s Family,” “The Golden Palace,” “Ladies Man,” “That ’70s Show,” “Higglytown Heroes,” “Boston Legal,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Pound Puppies,” “Hot in Cleveland,” and many, many, many other shows and films.
Betty won 5 Primetime Emmy Awards — including 2 for ‘Mary Tyler Moore,’ 1 for “Golden Girls” and 1 for her 1975 ‘SNL’ appearance — along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy.
She’s been nominated for several Golden Globes and has also been honored with lots of Lifetime Achievement Awards and celebrations through several organizations.
Betty had just made headlines this week when she told People, “I’ve heard Ryan [Reynolds] can’t get over his thing for me” — they co-starred in the 2009 movie, “The Proposal.”
Ryan jokingly responded on Twitter … “I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”
The last time we got Betty on camera, she was teasing the launch of her Facebook page back in 2012.
As we’ve reported … Betty had been extra cautious during the pandemic, mostly chilling at home and passing the time by reading, watching TV and doing crossword puzzles.
Betty was 99 and she would have celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17.
19 thoughts on “Betty White Dead at 99”
didn’t really care for her, but may she RIP, some of her appearances in various shows were amusing.
She was one cool lady
Yes she was Mary. Is your dog better?
He died Monday afternoon at home. I miss him terribly
Thank you Misty for asking about him.
So sorry, Mary. I know he’s in your heart and not really far-away.
.
thank you galen
yes, he is in my heart right next to the others
I’m sorry Mary, I hope he passed as easy as he could have understanding what the circumstances were. He goes to the heavens with many others, I miss mine every day. My donkey Moses too.
thank you Misty
I love donkeys. Sorry for your losses
I’m sad to hear. I’m not even a doggie mom, but I’m an aunt to some wonderful dogs. And I’ve found that it is tough loss. Rest In Peace puppy.
So sorry to hear about your dog ,Mary
thank you
Jus’ real ole’ Betty took the booster 2 days ago. Boosted into the great unknown.
.
Sorry for your loss… Animals cannot be replaced in our lifetime… They are just like the people they love the most….. Take care Sister
thank you
15 years of our life but its a dogs entire life.
So sry for your loss Mary, some say it’s just a dog, but I know how it tears your heart out to lose a dog who is part of your family. I’ve been through it too many times. Never again, I always say, and then I get another. They bring a lot of joy. I like dogs better than most people.
Amen
thank you Swifty
I have had one dog in my life. When I lost him I swore never again. Ace came into my life and heart through Jim. I promised Jim I would give Ace the best life I possibly could after he (Jim) passed. I think I kept to that promise but the thing is Ace gave me five and a half years of love and joy that I otherwise would not have experienced. We were sympatico and I swear that dog could read my mind. Dog people know what I am talking about.
I too love animals more than I like most people
Betty was funny. She was also very liberal in personal life. I heard she was perfectly fine two days before but got a booster that week and pow. Over