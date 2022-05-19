Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address infant formula shortage, among other actions

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that his administration would be taking new actions to attempt to alleviate ongoing infant formula shortages in the United States, including invoking the Defense Production Act.
The President is invoking the act — which allows the government more control over industrial production during emergencies — to direct suppliers of formula ingredients to prioritize delivery to the manufacturers of formula.
Biden also announced the creation of Operation Fly Formula, which directs the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture to utilize the Defense Department’s commercial planes to import formula from abroad.
In a White House video announcing the actions, Biden said he has directed his team “to do everything possible to ensure there’s enough safe baby formula and that it’s quickly reaching families that need it the most. This is one of my top priorities.”
The Defense Department will use contracts with commercial cargo airlines, according to the White House, to transport foreign baby formula products that have met US Food and Drug Administration standards to the US.
“Bypassing regular air freighting routes,” the White House underscored, “will speed up the importation and distribution of formula and serve as an immediate support as manufacturers continue to ramp up production.”
Biden also wrote in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday that he was requesting they both “work expeditiously to identify any and all avenues to speed the importation of safe infant formula into the United States and onto store shelves.”
“I further request that over the next week you work with the Department of Defense to utilize contracted aircraft to accelerate the arrival of infant formula into the United States that meets our Government’s health and safety standards. This will ensure that we are using every available tool to get American families swift access to the infant formula they need,” he continued.
The Biden administration has faced growing questions and criticism for a national formula shortage that has anxious and angry parents hopping from store to store in search of baby food.
Wednesday’s announcement follows other steps the administration has taken over the last week to address concerns about a months-long formula shortage, which has worsened as a result of supply chain issues and the extended closure of a major formula plant in Michigan.
The FDA has reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition to reopen that plant. The agreement lays out steps the manufacturer must take to restart production at its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan. Once Abbott has completed the to-do list to the FDA’s satisfaction, the company says it would take two weeks to resume production of baby formula at the facility.
A White House official also told CNN earlier Wednesday that the Biden administration is working directly with infant formula manufacturer Reckitt and retailers, including Target, to provide logistical support as it works to help alleviate a nationwide formula shortage.
Reckitt, which manufactures Enfamil brand formula, has been working to boosts its domestic production — efforts that have been aided by the White House since Biden spoke with the leaders of Reckitt and Gerber, and retailers Target and Walmart, last week. Officials have been in “close communication” with the four major US manufacturers of infant formula — Reckitt, Abbott, Nestle/Gerber and Perrigo — as well as major retailers this week following the conversations with Biden.
The administration also established a website, HHS.gov/formula, to provide resources to families in need. But when a CNN reporter tested out some of those options, the exercise resulted in apologetic customer service representatives, one hold time that lasted well over an hour and serious challenges in finding baby formula through some of the main suggestions listed on the new HHS website.
Last week, the administration also announced limited efforts to import more formula from overseas, urge states to allow government nutritional assistance recipients more flexibility in the varieties of infant formula they can buy and crack down on price gouging by manufacturers.
Wednesday’s announcement comes a day before FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf is scheduled to appear before Congress, where he will testify before the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee on the FDA’s 2023 budget as well as oversight of infant formula.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/18/politics/biden-defense-production-act-baby-formula/index.html
6 thoughts on “Biden invokes Defense Production Act to address infant formula shortage, among other actions”
do you know why this alleged shortage was implemented?
so the spike proteins from the vaxxed mothers will for sure get to the unvaxxed infants..through breast milk , either buy the mother or a wet nurse whom are all vaxxed I’m sure by now
and I don’t think I’m out of left field for thinking this
what ever happened to pet milk etc my mom used to make her own “formula” evaporated milk with corn syrup and liquid vitamins and fresh mashed bananas and peas at 6 weeks old with it in the 60’s …Ladies?
opinions?
I think you really hit the nail on the head, regarding why the baby formula shortage–to force vaxxed moms to “vaxx” their babies, or something like that. When sudden “events” like baby formula shortage due to nonsense FDA guidelines or whatever, you know there is a sinister agenda in play. There are NO COINCIDENCES when it comes to any govt. action.
Oh, I forgot to mention, I strictly breast fed my two kids, never used formula.
I do believe my mom breast fed all 4 of us kids
And maybe she never had to make formula
But I know that it’s do-able
But I know today as a convenience a lot of moms do use pre-made formula
Maybe Bill is also trying to find a way to get the vaxx spike proteins into his new baby formula
Can’t trust em
right on ,.. no coincidences
first place my mind went to was the level of contaminated BOOBS we have out there walking around (hey I’m a guy lol) and I’m not talking about the contaminated boobs we have in office
also this
MSM WARNS AGAINST HOMEMADE BABY FORMULA AS MANUFACTURER SAYS ‘AT LEAST TWO MONTHS’ DELAY
May 12th, 2022… yeah no kidding they don’t want you to make your own , because than their agenda isn’t met
My mom breastfed and made formula to supplement
Btw I was at Wally world yesterday and there was formula available but the shelves were not as full as usual
I went over to the baking items aisle and plenty of goat milk there.
All the ‘shortages’ are conditioning for rationing and/or coercion to take the jabs